Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

2/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €173.00 ($196.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €177.00 ($201.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/7/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €161.00 ($182.95) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/26/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/26/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/17/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €165.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/14/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($215.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/13/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €164.00 ($186.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($181.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/23/2021 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €179.00 ($203.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €130.75 ($148.58) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is €134.21 and its 200-day moving average is €145.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

