Analyzing Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) & ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -2.72, meaning that its share price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -69.39% -46.16% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and ULURU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 2.41 -$84.23 million ($0.57) -0.41 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ULURU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and ULURU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 958.43%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than ULURU.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats ULURU on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ULURU

ULURU, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of wound care and muco-adhesive film products. The Altrazeal technology is a new class of material designed to optimize the wound bed environment and accelerate healing. The OraDisc technology is a water-erodible pharmaceutical carrier device, the multi-layered device may be applied to mucosal surfaces, and adheres immediately, delivering actives to treat specific localized diseases/disorders. The company was founded on September 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

