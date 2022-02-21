Analyzing CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CannaSys and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.93 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -113.37

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CannaSys and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 128.25%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than CannaSys.

Summary

Research Solutions beats CannaSys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

