Analyzing Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Couchbase alerts:

45.4% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Couchbase and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75 Elys Game Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Couchbase presently has a consensus price target of $41.29, suggesting a potential upside of 101.59%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $7.91, suggesting a potential upside of 189.62%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Couchbase.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology -28.52% -36.86% -20.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Couchbase and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $103.29 million 8.64 -$39.98 million N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $37.27 million 1.71 -$9.94 million ($0.75) -3.64

Elys Game Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Couchbase.

Summary

Couchbase beats Elys Game Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.