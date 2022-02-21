Analyzing Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) & Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huize and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huize and Ryan Specialty Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million 0.36 -$2.80 million ($0.47) -2.74 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.15 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Huize on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

