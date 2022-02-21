Analyzing Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplitude 0 3 4 0 2.57

Amplitude has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.30%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Peak Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18% Amplitude N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Peak Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and Amplitude’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 9.33 -$4.94 million N/A N/A Amplitude $167.26 million 6.66 N/A N/A N/A

Amplitude has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Summary

Amplitude beats Peak Fintech Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

