Analyzing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.71%. Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.80%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Establishment Labs -27.54% -46.91% -21.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.61 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -37.06 Establishment Labs $84.68 million 14.61 -$38.12 million ($1.35) -38.18

Sanara MedTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanara MedTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Establishment Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

