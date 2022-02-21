Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.13 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $6,192.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00107895 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars.

