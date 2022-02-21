Anchor Protocol Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $628.18 million and $46.65 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00006440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011102 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,373,830 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

