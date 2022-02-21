Andre Jerome Sells 6,916 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Shares of TSE:ACB traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,859. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

