Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.