AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Down 2%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 162,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 280,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.