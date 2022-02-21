AntiMatter (MATTER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $270,205.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

