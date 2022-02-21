Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 7.9% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 0.24% of AON worth $154,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $283.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $290.55. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

