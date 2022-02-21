Aphria (TSE:APHA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) shares fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. 9,609,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29.
Aphria Company Profile (TSE:APHA)
