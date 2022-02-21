API3 (API3) Price Hits $6.28 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00016141 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $231.67 million and approximately $200.43 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00107545 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

