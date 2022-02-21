Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

