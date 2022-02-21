Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.30. 82,772,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

