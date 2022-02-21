Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,772,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

