Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM)’s share price rose 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 25,905,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 8,468,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.
About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)
