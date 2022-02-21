Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM)’s share price rose 18.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). Approximately 25,905,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 8,468,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85.

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

