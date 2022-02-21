Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

