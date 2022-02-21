Argo Blockchain Plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report released on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARBK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ARBK stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

