Argon (ARGON) Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Argon has a market cap of $588,580.21 and $183,994.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.89 or 0.06950750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.78 or 1.00218680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050563 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,752,991 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.