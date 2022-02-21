Arianee Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Arianee coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and $7,628.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.89 or 0.06950750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.78 or 1.00218680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

