ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,833,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,842,482. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

