Ark Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Ark has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $105.68 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,262,729 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

