Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 261.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Arrival worth $166,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at $157,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

Shares of Arrival stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.