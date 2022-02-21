Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Artivion in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Artivion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:AORT opened at $17.75 on Monday. Artivion has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a P/E ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

