Arweave Market Cap Reaches $845.81 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $845.81 million and $57.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.33 or 0.00066309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.