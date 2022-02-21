Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.