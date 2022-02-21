Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.
About Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aryzta (ARZTY)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.