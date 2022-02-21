Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the lowest is ($3.05). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($3.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($8.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.97) to ($7.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.10) to ($6.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.99. 208,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,785. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 111.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

