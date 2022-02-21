ASM International NV to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASM International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the company will earn $11.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.61. ASM International has a twelve month low of $240.60 and a twelve month high of $497.06.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

