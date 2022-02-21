Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

ASPN opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 74,275 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.