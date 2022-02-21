Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 529 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.18 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average of $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

