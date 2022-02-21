ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE ATIP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

