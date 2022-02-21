Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $10.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.74.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.