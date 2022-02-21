Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,346 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,194.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,332.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

