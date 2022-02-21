Atria Investments LLC Acquires 6,876 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.