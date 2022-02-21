Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,040 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.53. 4,744,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,491. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.