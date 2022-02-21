Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,368 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.14. 1,473,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,912. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.30. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

