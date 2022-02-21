Atria Investments LLC Buys 698 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.91 and its 200 day moving average is $496.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

