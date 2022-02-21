Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 21.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

