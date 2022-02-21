Atria Investments LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.