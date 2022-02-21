Atria Investments LLC Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $369.95. 4,083,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The stock has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.