Atria Investments LLC Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 20.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

