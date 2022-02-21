Atria Investments LLC Purchases 107,240 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.69. 15,194,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

