Atria Investments LLC Purchases 11,161 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

