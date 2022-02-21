Atria Investments LLC Purchases 14,489 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after buying an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

