Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VUG stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

