Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $143.55. 3,371,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

